Turkish President Erdogan phones President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 27, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered his condolences to the head of state and the people of Azerbaijan over the death of Azerbaijani civilians and servicemen as a result of the Armenian military provocation today, and wished God's mercy upon them. Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized that today, Turkey has as always stood by Azerbaijan.

Expressing his gratitude for the condolences, the head of state hailed the continued support of the Turkish President on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

President Ilham Aliyev informed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the course of events that took place on the frontline today as a result of Armenia's military provocation against Azerbaijan.

The heads of state expressed their confidence that relations between friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan and Turkey would continue to develop successfully.

News.Az