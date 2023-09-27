Turkish President Erdogan remembers Azerbaijani martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a post to commemorate September 27 - Azerbaijan’s Remebrance Day, News.Az reports.

"On Remembrance Day, which was the beginning of the liberation struggle of Garabagh and the occupied Azerbaijani lands, I remember all the martyrs and veterans with mercy and respect. Garabagh is Azerbaijan", Erdogan said on X.

The Second Garabagh War, which lasted 44 days and ended with a brilliant victory for Azerbaijan over Armenia, began on September 27, 2020.

Under the order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, Azerbaijan annually marks Remembrance Day on September 27 as a sign of deep respect to Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the 44-day Second Garabagh War and gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

News.Az