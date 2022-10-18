Turkish President Erdogan to visit Azerbaijan on Thursday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on Thursday to take part in the inauguration of the Zangilan Airport, the president’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Kalin, said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Kalin hailed the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

“The recovery of Karabakh's economy and the return of internally displaced persons to their lands will further strengthen security and stability in the South Caucasus,” the presidential spokesperson added.

News.Az