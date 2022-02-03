Turkish President Erdogan to visit Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be visiting Ukraine on Thursday upon the invitation of his counterpart to attend the 10th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council between the two countries, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan and Volodymyr Zelensky will review the two countries' relations, which are at the level of strategic partnership, Turkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement on Wednesday.

At the meeting to be held in the capital Kyiv, the two leaders, along with their accompanying delegations, will discuss possibilities for further deepening cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues, as well as bilateral ties.

The two sides are also expected to sign various agreements and memoranda of understanding.

