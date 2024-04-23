Turkish President Erdogan urges Armenia to seize opportunity and take right path

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday urged Armenia to seize the opportunity and take the right path.

“It's time to abandon bogus allegations that are made year after year. Acting based on reality is always superior to following a false story. Pashinyan now recognizes this. Historians analyze historical events, and from the beginning, we have been open about this topic, declaring that we are willing to share our archives,” Erdogan told journalists upon his return from Iraq, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The Turkish leader stressed that it is high time to create new roadmaps on a tangible basis.

“I am hoping that the Armenian Diaspora will overcome the restraints that have held it back and choose a route toward new prospects and a brighter future. This chance should be taken while it is still accessible. It is clear that, on this journey, not only the Diaspora but also many provocateurs are striving to sway Armenia. We are aware of this and have provided periodic warnings. My hope is that Armenia will choose the right route, signaling the beginning of a new age,” Erdogan added.

News.Az