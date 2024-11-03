Turkish President Erdogan will participate in COP29 in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to travel to Azerbaijan to participate in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), scheduled to take place in Baku, News.Az reports.

Erdogan's visit is scheduled for November 11-12.The conference will also feature several events as part of the Zero Waste initiative, which is being supported by Emine Erdogan, Türkiye’s First Lady.COP29 will be held in Azerbaijan on November 11-22. This decision was made during the COP28 plenary session that occurred in Dubai on December 11, 2023.

News.Az