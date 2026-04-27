Turkish president hosts OECD head in Istanbul

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Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a meeting with Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the OECD, in Istanbul on Monday, according to diplomatic sources.

The talks were conducted behind closed doors, with no official details released regarding the agenda or outcomes of the meeting, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Turkish Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan and Education Minister Yusuf Tekin also attended the discussions.

The meeting comes as Turkiye continues to engage with international organizations on economic and policy matters, although specific topics discussed during the session were not disclosed.

News.Az