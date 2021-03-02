Turkish president instructs to shoot TV series about Azerbaijan’s Karabakh victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered to shoot a series about Azerbaijan’s victory in the Karabakh war and the Khojaly genocide, said Fahrettin Altun, head of the PR department of the Turkish Presidential Administration.

Altun made the remark at a meeting with Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov, who is on a visit to Turkey.

“Turkey, together with Azerbaijan, is implementing the projects for filming a series and films upon Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s instructions,” he added.

News.Az