Yandex metrika counter

Turkish president instructs to shoot TV series about Azerbaijan’s Karabakh victory

  • Politics
  • Share
Turkish president instructs to shoot TV series about Azerbaijan’s Karabakh victory

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered to shoot a series about Azerbaijan’s victory in the Karabakh war and the Khojaly genocide, said Fahrettin Altun, head of the PR department of the Turkish Presidential Administration.

Altun made the remark at a meeting with Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov, who is on a visit to Turkey.

“Turkey, together with Azerbaijan, is implementing the projects for filming a series and films upon Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s instructions,” he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      