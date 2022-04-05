Yandex metrika counter

Turkish president, Japanese premier discuss Ukraine over phone

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict in a phone call on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing TRT Haber.

Erdogan told the Japanese PM that he keeps making efforts in order for a ceasefire to be achieved and humanitarian corridors to be established.

The parties also exchanged views on Turkiye-Japan relations, as well as other issues of common interest.


