Turkish president, Japanese premier discuss Ukraine over phone
- 05 Apr 2022 13:10
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Region
Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict in a phone call on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing TRT Haber.
Erdogan told the Japanese PM that he keeps making efforts in order for a ceasefire to be achieved and humanitarian corridors to be established.
The parties also exchanged views on Turkiye-Japan relations, as well as other issues of common interest.