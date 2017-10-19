Turkish president lauds Azerbaijan's Independence Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday congratulated Azerbaijan on its 26th Independence Day.

“I celebrate Oct. 18, the Independence Day of Azerbaijan, and I send my greetings and love to my Azerbaijani brothers in the name of the Turkish people,” Erdogan wrote on his Twitter account, Anadolu Agency reports.

Erdogan wrote his message in both Turkish and Azerbaijani.

Azerbaijan, which gained its independence from the U.S.S.R. 26 years ago, celebrates its Independence Day on Oct. 18.

Azerbaijan was first established in 1918, but existed for less than two years before falling to Soviet occupation.

News.Az

News.Az