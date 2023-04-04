Turkish president makes Twitter post on presentation of Togg electric car to Azerbaijani leader
04 Apr 2023 05:49
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shared a post on his official Twitter account with regard to presentation of the Türkiye`s first indigenous electric car to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.
"My brother Ilham Aliyev has also received a Togg, a pride of Türkiye. Congratulations. May God bless you to use it on good days, my brother," he tweeted.