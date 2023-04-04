Yandex metrika counter

Turkish president makes Twitter post on presentation of Togg electric car to Azerbaijani leader

Turkish president makes Twitter post on presentation of Togg electric car to Azerbaijani leader

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shared a post on his official Twitter account with regard to presentation of the Türkiye`s first indigenous electric car to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports. 

"My brother Ilham Aliyev has also received a Togg, a pride of Türkiye. Congratulations. May God bless you to use it on good days, my brother," he tweeted.

