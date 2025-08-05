Turkish President may soon visit Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may visit Ukraine in the coming days, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

According to the newspaper, Erdogan’s potential visit to Kiev at Vladimir Zelenskyy’s invitation is being looked at in the country’s diplomatic circles. Sources say that such a visit may take place within days, the newspaper said.

The visit’s agenda will focus on the ratification of a free trade agreement between the two countries and efforts toward peace with Russia, it wrote, citing diplomatic sources and Ukraine’s new Ambassador to Ankara Nariman Dzhelyal.

