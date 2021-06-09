Turkish president meets Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with an Azerbaijani delegation, led by the head of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Turkey, Ahliman Amiraslanov, in Ankara on Wednesday.

The meeting took place after Erdogan's speech at a session of the parliamentary faction of the Justice and Development Party of Turkey.

Following the meeting, the participants posed for photographs.

News.Az