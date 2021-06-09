Yandex metrika counter

Turkish president meets Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation

  • Politics
  • Share
Turkish president meets Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with an Azerbaijani delegation, led by the head of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Turkey, Ahliman Amiraslanov, in Ankara on Wednesday. 

The meeting took place after Erdogan's speech at a session of the parliamentary faction of the Justice and Development Party of Turkey.

Following the meeting, the participants posed for photographs.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      