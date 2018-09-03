Yandex metrika counter

Turkish President: NK conflict should be settled within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

Turkish President: NK conflict should be settled within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be settled within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said


The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be settled within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 6th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council).

‘This problem should be settled fairly. I think we must support the solution of this issue’, the Turkish President stressed. 

