Turkish president offers condolences to Azerbaijani leader over plane crash

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Regarding the plane crash, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his condolences to the President of Azerbaijan and the families of the deceased, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and condolences.

