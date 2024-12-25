Turkish president offers condolences to Azerbaijani leader over plane crash
Photo: AZERTAC
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.Regarding the plane crash, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his condolences to the President of Azerbaijan and the families of the deceased, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, News.Az reports.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and condolences.