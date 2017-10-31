Turkish President officially welcomed to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ceremony of official welcoming Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been held in Baku.

A guard of honor was lined up for the president of Turkey.

The state anthems of both countries were voiced then. The Turkish President with his Azerbaijani counterpart walked by the guard of honor, greeting the Azerbaijani soldiers.

Then the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey will hold a one-on-one meeting. Following the meeting it is planned to hold bilateral meetings between the delegations.

News.Az

