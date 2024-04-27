Turkish president postpones May visit to US
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has postponed his visit to the White House scheduled for May 9, senior sources said Friday.
The decision was taken as a result of changes in the president's agenda, sources said, adding that a new date will be set up soon, Bloomberg quoted sources as saying.
A U.S. Embassy spokesperson said on Friday the White House looks forward to hosting Erdogan at a mutually convenient time.
"But we have not been able to align our schedules," the spokesperson said.
Erdogan and Biden are expected to discuss a string of issues that, in recent years, deteriorated the ties between two historic allies, including Israel's war on Gaza, defense cooperation and the fight against terrorism.