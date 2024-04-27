Turkish president postpones May visit to US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has postponed his visit to the White House scheduled for May 9, senior sources said Friday.

The decision was taken as a result of changes in the president's agenda, sources said, adding that a new date will be set up soon, Bloomberg quoted sources as saying.

A U.S. Embassy spokesperson said on Friday the White House looks forward to hosting Erdogan at a mutually convenient time.

"But we have not been able to align our schedules," the spokesperson said.

Erdogan and Biden are expected to discuss a string of issues that, in recent years, deteriorated the ties between two historic allies, including Israel's war on Gaza, defense cooperation and the fight against terrorism.

