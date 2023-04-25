Turkish president presents letter of thanks to Azerbaijani ambassador

Turkish president presents letter of thanks to Azerbaijani ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented a letter of thanks to Azerbaijani Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani diplomat expressed gratitude to the Turkish leader.

“I’d like to express my deep gratitude to Mr. President for presenting a letter of thanks to me. The significance and contribution of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood is very valuable for us,” Ambassador Mammadov tweeted.

News.Az