Turkish President proposes to trade without U.S. dollar

'We are proposing to trade in our own currencies rather than U.S. dollar', Erdogan says to heads of Turkic Republics, Anadolu Agency reports.

International trade's dependency on the U.S. dollar should be decreased as it became an obstacle for Turkey says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.

Erdogan attended the 6th Summit of Turkic Council at Rukh Ordo Cultural Center in Kyrgyzstan, where he said, "We are proposing to trade in our own currencies rather than U.S. dollar"

Turkish leader separately said that events proved Turkey and its friends shouldn't delay fighting the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Erdogan added that this terrorist organization has organized themselves over educational institutions worldwide as it did in Turkey.

The summit is hosted by Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov at Rukh Ordo Cultural Center.

In addition to presidents of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Hungary as an observer state has been represented by its prime minister.

