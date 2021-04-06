Yandex metrika counter

Turkish president ratifies agreement with Azerbaijan on co-op in defense industry

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ratified an agreement with Azerbaijan in the field of defense industry, according to Turkey’s Official Gazette.

An agreement on cooperation in the defense industry between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Turkey was signed on October 31, 2017 in Baku.


