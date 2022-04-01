Turkish president ratifies protocol signed with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ratified the protocol on cooperation between the governments of Turkiye and Azerbaijan in the field of vocational education, News.Az reports citing the Official Gazette.

The decision came into force on the date of its signature.

The protocol envisages the expansion of cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the field of vocational education and the study of Turkiye’s experience in this area.

