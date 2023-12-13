Turkish president receives Azerbaijani MPs

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received head of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Health Committee, head of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye inter-parliamentary relations working group Ahliman Amiraslanov, as well as MPs Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Fazail Aghamali, Nizami Jafarov, Javanshir Feyziyev, Nagif Hamzayev, Ramin Mammadov and Anar Isgandarov, News.Az reports.

The meeting, held at the headquarters of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), was also attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov and head of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) Shamil Ayrim.

News.Az