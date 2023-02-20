Turkish president receives US secretary of state in Ankara

Turkish president receives US secretary of state in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday received US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the capital Ankara for talks, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Erdogan and Blinken held a closed-door meeting at the Esenboga Airport's Grand Honor Hall, according to the Turkish presidency.

The meeting came after two strong earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, claiming the lives of more than 41,000 people.

Condolences have poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.

News.Az