Yandex metrika counter

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pays respect to Azerbaijani heroes (PHOTO)

  • Politics
  • Share
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pays respect to Azerbaijani heroes (PHOTO)

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

He laid flowers at the Eternal Flame monument.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan then laid flowers at a monument to Turkish soldiers in the Alley of Martyrs.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      