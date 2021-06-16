Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pays respect to Azerbaijani heroes (PHOTO)
- 16 Jun 2021 19:45
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 162289
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/turkish-president-recep-tayyip-erdogan-pays-respect-to-azerbaijani-heroes-photo Copied
President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.
He laid flowers at the Eternal Flame monument.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan then laid flowers at a monument to Turkish soldiers in the Alley of Martyrs.