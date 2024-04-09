Turkish president, Saudi crown prince discuss bilateral ties, regional issues over phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, discussing bilateral relations, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Communications, Erdogan and bin Salman also discussed global and regional issues.

During the discussion, Erdogan said: "The Islamic world needs to demonstrate unity in a productive way by making more efforts to end Israel's attacks on Palestine as soon as possible and to implement the cease-fire decision of the UN Security Council."

During the talks, he also extended his greetings to the crown prince for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr, the most important Muslim festival around the world.

