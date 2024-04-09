Turkish president, Saudi crown prince discuss bilateral ties, regional issues over phone
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, discussing bilateral relations, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.
According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Communications, Erdogan and bin Salman also discussed global and regional issues.
During the discussion, Erdogan said: "The Islamic world needs to demonstrate unity in a productive way by making more efforts to end Israel's attacks on Palestine as soon as possible and to implement the cease-fire decision of the UN Security Council."
During the talks, he also extended his greetings to the crown prince for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr, the most important Muslim festival around the world.