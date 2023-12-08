Yandex metrika counter

Turkish president slams France for arming Armenia, calls it ‘provocative’

Türkiye’s president on Friday slammed France for providing armored vehicles to Armenia, calling it a “provocative” move, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Speaking to journalists on his return flight from a visit to Greece, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “This is provocation. France should know they are not doing good to Armenia but doing wrong.”

“Peace-based relations with Azerbaijan would be the best option for Armenia. Those who put weapons in their hands will leave Armenia alone in difficult times,” the Turkish leader added.


