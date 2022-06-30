Turkish president, Spanish premier meet in Madrid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday held a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as part of the NATO summit in Madrid, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The closed-door meeting is the fifth bilateral contact of the Turkish president on the sidelines of the summit in the Spanish capital.

On Wednesday, Erdogan held separate meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and US President Joe Biden.

