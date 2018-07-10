Turkish President to arrive in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Baku today.

According to the Turkish media, Turkish leader's airplane will land at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Within the framework of the visit, the Turkish president will meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

From Baku Erdogan will go directly to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The President of Turkey will also take part in the NATO summit, which will be held in Brussels on July 11-12.

News.Az

