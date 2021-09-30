Turkish president to attend inauguration of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli International Airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take part in the official opening of the Fuzuli International Airport in Azerbaijan, the presidential spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, told local Haber Global TV channel, News.Az reports.

“The airport will be inaugurated soon, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the opening ceremony,” Kalin added.

In January 2021, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the construction of an international airport in the country’s Fuzuli city liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the airport took place on January 14.

