Turkish president to attend NATO summit in Belgium

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take part in the Extraordinary Summit of NATO Heads of State and Government to be held from March 23-24 in Belgium’s capital Brussels, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

According to a statement by the Turkish Directorate of Communications, the summit will tackle the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine as well as the deterrence and defense structuring of the alliance.

The participating leaders are also expected to exchange views on the steps and decisions to be taken to shape NATO's future amid the process leading up to a summit in Madrid slated for June.

Erdogan is scheduled to hold talks with heads of state and government on the margins of the summit.

News.Az