Turkish president to convene top military brass to appoint general staff chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Supreme Military Council meeting to be held in the first week of August, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will include discussions on appointments to positions in the Turkish Armed Forces.

One of the topics expected to be on the agenda is the nomination for the post of Chief of General Staff, which became vacant after the appointment of Yasar Guler as national defence minister, News.Az reports citing TRT Haber.

The current Chief of General Staff is Army Commander Army General Musa Avsever, appointed by President Erdogan, and it will be decided whether he will remain in the post or a new name will be named.

Army General Metin Gurak, commander of the 2nd Army, Army General Ali Sivri, commander of the 1st Army, and Army General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, deputy chief of the General Staff, are also candidates.

If General Musa Avsever is not confirmed as Chief of General Staff, he will face resignation due to a waiting period and age limit.

Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu, commander of the Navy, and General Atilla Gulen, commander of the Air Force, have not yet expired.

Should they resign, who were appointed to these posts last year, Vice Admiral Aydin Sirin, Chief of Naval Staff, and Vice Admiral Kadir Yildiz, Commander of the Navy, are running for the post of Navy Commander.

In the Air Force Command, the name of General Ziya Cemal Kadioglu, commander of the Combat Air Force, stands out.

News.Az

News.Az