Turkish president to give details on Khashoggi probe

Erdogan will announce details about probe into killing of Saudi journo Khashoggi at party group meeting

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to announce the details of the probe into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at his party's group meeting at the parliament on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party said that Erdogan will tell the details of the probe at the party meeting and his remarks will be translated into Arabic and English simultaneously.

On Sunday, Erdogan said he will make a statement on Khashoggi’s killing Tuesday during his party's group meeting at the Turkish parliament.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, had gone missing since entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

After denying knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts for two weeks, Saudi Arabia on Saturday said he was killed during a fight inside its Istanbul consulate.

His body has not been recovered, nor has Saudi Arabia explained its shifting narrative on what transpired.

On the day of Khashoggi’s disappearance, 15 other Saudis, including several officials, arrived in Istanbul on two planes and visited the consulate while he was still inside, according to Turkish police sources. All of the identified individuals have since left Turkey.

A joint Turkish-Saudi team completed an investigation into the case on Thursday after searching the residence of the consul general as well as the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

