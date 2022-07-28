Turkish president to visit Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will soon pay a visit to Georgia, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced on Thursday.

Cavusoglu was speaking at a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili in Istanbul, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

During the visit, Erdogan will take part in the third meeting of the Turkish-Georgian High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

News.Az