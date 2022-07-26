Turkish president to visit Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the Russian coastal city of Sochi on August 5, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Erdogan is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

No further details on the visit have been disclosed.

The visit comes just days after Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a landmark deal to resume grain exports through three Ukrainian ports after months of blockage due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Last Wednesday, Erdogan and Putin met during a trilateral gathering with their Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Iran's capital Tehran.

News.Az