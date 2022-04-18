Turkish president, UN chief discuss situation in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Ukraine in a phone call with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Sunday, News.Az reports.

“We had a phone talk with the UN Secretary-General, Mr. Antonio Guterres. In our conversation, we discussed regional developments” Erdogan said on Twitter.

The Turkish leader said he also underlined the importance of the Istanbul process for the Russia-Ukraine peace talks and efforts to settle disagreements between the parties.

News.Az