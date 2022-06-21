Turkish president, UN chief discuss situation in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the situation in Ukraine in a phone call on Monday, News.Az reports citing the Turkish Communications Directorate said.

Erdogan told Guterres that Turkiye keeps making efforts to ensure the export of Ukrainian grains through the Black Sea, which would be effective for averting a global food crisis.

The Turkish leader also urged his counterparts to help the parties resume peace talks and end the war through diplomacy.

News.Az