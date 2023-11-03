Turkish president urges Armenia to fulfill its commitments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia must fulfill its commitments to Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

“Azerbaijan ended the 30-year occupation after the Patriotic War. Thus, we are one step closer to peace,” Erdogan said at the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Astana, News.Az reports.

“Armenia must fulfill its commitments to Azerbaijan. The opening of regional communications is for the benefit of the entire region. As the Turkic world, we will continue our support for Azerbaijan,” the Turkish leader added.

News.Az