Turkish President visits Alley of Honor and Alley of Martyrs

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the Alley of Honor in the framework of his visit to Azerbaijan.

He laid a wreath at the monument of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as the grave of the outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Then Erdogan visited the Alley of martyrs and laid a wreath at the memorial of "Eternal Fire".

The national anthems of Turkey and Azerbaijan was performed by the orchestra of the Ministry of Defense.

Then the President of Turkey visited the monument to the Turkish soldiers who fell in battle at the beginning of the 20th century for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, laid a wreath at the monument and left a note in the Book of Remembrance.

