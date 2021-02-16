Turkish president vows to expand military operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish president vowed in the coming days to expand military operations which showed progress to other regions where threats are still significant, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Whichever hole they enter, we will find them there and we will bump them off,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the provincial congress of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in the Black Sea city of Trabzon.

“We are fighting against a terrorist organization with a past full of massacres of children, women, the elderly, civilians from all walks of life, and that finally descended to the point of ruthless execution of unarmed people,” Erdogan added.

His remarks came after the bodies of the 13 Turkish citizens were found Sunday during Turkey’s operation in Gara, northern Iraq.

Turkish forces carried out a four-day Operation Claw-Eagle 2 in Gara last week to prevent the PKK and other terror groups from re-establishing positions used to carry out cross-border terror attacks on Turkey.

“Gara was an important, troubled area and it fell, God willing; the job was done,” Erdogan said.

Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were initiated last June to ensure the safety of Turkey's people and borders.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

News.Az