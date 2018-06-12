Turkish Presidential Administration: Opening of TANAP - significant event

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Presidential Administration noted that, Azerbaijan, using its energy potential, and Turkey, using its capacity for transportation, have managed to change the energy map of the region.

The opening of the Trans-Anatolian pipeline (TANAP) is a significant event in the history of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Europe, the Administration of the President of Turkey told Trend June 12, while commenting on the opening of the TANAP pipeline, the launch ceremony of which will be held today in Turkish Eskisehir City, AzVision reports.

Earlier, the Turkish Presidential Administration told Trend that all projects implemented jointly with Azerbaijan are very successful and are aimed at the development of not only the two countries, but also the entire region.

On May 29, the launch ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor project was held in Baku.

Thus, the first gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal expanded for Shah Deniz-2 to the expanded South Caucasus Gas Pipeline. The project will continue to develop on a rolled-up basis. The next stage will be the commissioning of the TANAP gas pipeline, through which the gas will enter the territory of Turkey and will be transported further to Europe.

The TANAP pipeline will be laid from the Georgian-Turkish border to the western border of Turkey. TANAP together with another – Trans-Adriatic (TAP) gas pipeline - is part of the "Southern Gas Corridor" project, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani field "Shah Deniz" to Europe.

The initial capacity of the TANAP pipeline is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest - to Europe. After the completion of the TAP, the gas will be delivered to Europe approximately in the early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - seven percent, BOTAS - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

