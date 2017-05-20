Turkish presidential aide: There's no 'good' or 'bad' terrorist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ibrahim Kalin says if the terrorists are categorized as 'good' and 'bad', anti-terror fight will fail.

Turkish Presidential spokesman said Friday it is not correct to categorize terrorists as 'good' or 'bad', according to Anadolu Agency.

Speaking at a discussion with the visitors of the 9th Kocaeli Book Fair in northwestern Turkey, Ibrahim Kalin said everybody should fight terrorism.

"If you start to make categorizations like 'this is good terrorist, this is bad terrorist, this is terrorist of that religion', actually it means that you have lost your fight against terrorism at the beginning," Kalin stressed.

Kalin said there are people who say they are doing terror acts in name of Christianity and Judaism but no 'Christian terrorism' or 'Jewish terrorism' rhetoric emerges from there. He added that the emergence of that kind of rhetoric is prevented.

“When it comes to Islam, we see that there is a very insidious, comprehensive and systematic effort to call Islam together with violence… ," Kalin emphasized.

Kalin also visited Anadolu Agency's stand during his book fair visit. The agency is the global communication partner of the fair.

Around one million people are expected to visit the fair which will continue till May 21 at the Kocaeli International Fair Center.

The fair brings together hundreds of publishers, writers, readers and illustrators from Turkey and around the world.

News.Az