Turkish prosecutor concludes main probe into coup bid

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor prepares 351-page indictment against 24 suspects including U.S.-based Fetullah Gulen.

A Turkish prosecutor concluded Wednesday the main investigation into last July’s coup attempt which martyred 248 people and injured nearly 2,200 others, according to Anadolu Agency.

Chief Public Prosecutor in Istanbul, Can Tuncay prepared a 351-page indictment against 24 suspects including six generals, 17 colonels and U.S.-based Fetullah Gulen, the leader of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), which Turkey says is behind the coup attempt.

Gulen is the number one suspect in the indictment, and faces 92 times aggravated life imprisonment, and a prison sentence from 56 to 174 years on charges of attempting to abolish the Turkish parliament and government, and the constitutional order among various other charges.

Fifteen of the suspects are already under custody, while the others are on the run.

The indictment was sent to the 14th High Criminal Court, which is expected to approve it within 15 days, after which the trial will begin.

Led by U.S.-based Fetullah Gulen, FETO is accused of orchestrating Turkey’s July 15, 2016, coup plot as well as being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through infiltrating Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and the judiciary.

