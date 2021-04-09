Turkish rep to OIC calls Karabakh liberation ‘victory of entire Islamic world’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The liberation of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region from the Armenian occupation is a victory of the entire Islamic world, said Mehmet Metin Eker, Permanent Representative of Turkey to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Speaking at a press conference on the results of the OIC representatives' visit to the liberated areas, Eker emphasized that the ensuring of security of Karabakh, reconstruction of the liberated lands and the return of former IDPs should be a common task of the Islamic world, along with the Azerbaijani state.

He also expressed confidence that Azerbaijan would successfully cope with these tasks. “The Organization of Islamic Cooperation will stand by the state and people of Azerbaijan in all these endeavors,” Metin added.

News.Az