Turkish, Russian and Syrian FMs could meet in February

"The information that the meeting of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia, and Syria will take place next week is not true," said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, News.az reports.

He noted that Russia proposed these dates, but it was not confirmed by the Turkish side.

Cavusoglu emphasized that he did not rule out that the trilateral meeting could be held at the beginning of February or at another date. However, according to him, the exact date of the meeting is still unknown.

News.az

News.Az