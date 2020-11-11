Turkish, Russian defense ministers again discuss Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu held the second telephone talks within 24 hours with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Nov. 11, according to TASS.

“The parties discussed the settlement of the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region,” the ministry said.

The Russian defense minister has already talked to Akar over phone the day before. Then the parties discussed the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, as well as in Syria.

News.Az