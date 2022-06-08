Turkish, Russian FMs discuss normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations
- 08 Jun 2022 09:26
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 174138
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/turkish-russian-fms-discuss-normalization-of-azerbaijan-armenia-relations Copied
Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday said he discussed with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov the normalization of Turkiye-Armenia and Azerbaijan-Armenia relations.
Speaking to journalists following a meeting with Lavrov, Cavusoglu said the 3+3 cooperation format was one of the topics during their talks, News.Az report citing Turkish media.
The top Turkish diplomat stressed that the signing of a comprehensive peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia is of importance for ensuring stability in the region.