Turkish, Russian FMs discuss normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday said he discussed with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov the normalization of Turkiye-Armenia and Azerbaijan-Armenia relations.

Speaking to journalists following a meeting with Lavrov, Cavusoglu said the 3+3 cooperation format was one of the topics during their talks, News.Az report citing Turkish media.

The top Turkish diplomat stressed that the signing of a comprehensive peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia is of importance for ensuring stability in the region.


