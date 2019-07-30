Turkish, Russian FMs talk on sidelines of ASEAN meeting

Turkish, Russian FMs talk on sidelines of ASEAN meeting

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov Tuesday on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (

The two ministers discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

Earlier Tuesday, Çavuşoğlu met with his Filipino counterpart Teodoro Locsin to discuss bilateral relations.

Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter that Ankara aims to increase trade volume and defense industry cooperation on the 70th anniversary of Turkey-Philippines diplomatic relations. Turkey "will continue contributing to the Philippines peace process," he added. The 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting, which began on Saturday in Bangkok, runs through Saturday. ASEAN was formed in 1967 by Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand in Bangkok and was later joined by five other countries. Turkey was granted the status of Sectoral Dialogue Partner in 2017. News.Az

