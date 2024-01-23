Turkish, Russian foreign ministers meet in New York for talks
- 23 Jan 2024 07:08
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 192574
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/turkish-russian-foreign-ministers-meet-in-new-york-for-talks Copied
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov met Monday in New York for talks, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.
The closed-door discussions between the top diplomats came a day before a UN Security Council meeting which will address the situation in the Middle East, including Gaza.
No further information was shared about the meeting.