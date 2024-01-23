Yandex metrika counter

Turkish, Russian foreign ministers meet in New York for talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov met Monday in New York for talks, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The closed-door discussions between the top diplomats came a day before a UN Security Council meeting which will address the situation in the Middle East, including Gaza.

No further information was shared about the meeting.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

