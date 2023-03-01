Turkish, Russian foreign ministers meet on margins of G-20

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday met with his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the Group of 20 foreign ministers’ meeting in the capital New Delhi, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

In a Twitter post, Cavusoglu said he met with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and discussed regional issues.

He also thanked Lavrov for Russia's support after the last month’s twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

Cavusoglu also met with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly and thanked her for Canada's support after the earthquakes.

"Discussed #NATO enlargement & developments in #Ukraine," he added.

News.Az