Turkish, Russian foreign ministers to meet in Antalya

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov will meet in Turkey this Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced, Daily Sabah reported.

During the meetings to be held in Antalya, parties will discuss Turkish-Russian bilateral relations, as well as regional issues, the ministry said.

Cavuşoğlu and his Russian counterpart Lavrov will discuss the situation in the South Caucasus, Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Central Asia, Eastern Mediterranean, and Black Sea regions, as well as Syria and Libya, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.on Monday.

Stating that issues related to the development of commercial and economic cooperation between the two countries will also be discussed, the statement added this January-April, the bilateral trade volume shot up 22.5% compared to the same period in 2020, topping $9 billion.

Cooperation between the two countries in the field of military/technical and high technology will also be evaluated.

The statement also said the two top diplomats will discuss issues related to the fight against COVID-19 and the use and production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey.

